Actor Ravi Mohan To Trolls After He Shared Pics With Rumoured Girlfriend: "Men Are The Biggest Victims"

Actor Ravi Mohan's personal life has been under the scanner ever since he announced his divorce from Aarti Ravi in September 2024. In the last few months, Ravi has been targeted by trolls after making public appearances with singer-healer Keneeshaa Francis. In a recent Instagram post, Ravi Mohan seemingly replied to the trolls, saying, "Men are the biggest victims."

Ravi Mohan's Instagram Post

Sharing a video of himself, Ravi Mohan wrote, "Decided to write this again: Say all you guys want to say again, since you guys think only women are right. Men are the biggest victims and even our judicial system understands that. One day you will all know my heart and what I have done for the people I love. Let a guy live please and keep your ugly thoughts to yourself. I'm going back to my lane."

The video also shows a quote that reads, "Humble enough to know that I can be replaced. Confident enough to know there's none like me."

What Led Ravi Mohan to Write 'Men Are the Biggest Victims'

A couple of days ago, Ravi shared photos from the puja ceremony of his directorial debut, An Ordinary Man.

The pictures, posted jointly with Yogi Babu and Ravi Mohan Studios, featured Ravi alongside the film's lead actor, Yogi Babu. In the pictures, Ravi and Keneeshaa are seen wearing garlands and posing together.

"The journey begins with divine blessings," the caption read.

The Internet's Reaction

A large section of the internet slammed Ravi and Keneeshaa Francis's joint appearance.

A user wrote, "Celebrities normalizing extramarital affairs and being proud about it. RIP legal system and moral values."

Another user wrote, "Ravi and Keneesha walked so VJ and Trisha could run."

The Divorce

Ravi Mohan, son of veteran film editor A. Mohan, is known for films such as Jayam, Daas, Mazhai, Bommarillu, Peranmai, Romeo Juliet, Bhoomi, and Siren.

Aarti is the daughter of television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar. Ravi Mohan and Aarti are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.

On May 21 last year, Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi filed individual petitions amid their fight for divorce. At the family court, Ravi reiterated his claim of granting a divorce while Aarti Ravi claimed Rs 40 lakh as monthly alimony.

In the court hearing on May 21, Ravi urged the court to reject Aarti's plea for cohabitation.

The court advised both parties to reconsider their petitions.

Following their announcement of divorce, the couple hurled allegations and counter-allegations at each other.