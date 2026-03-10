"Vijay 1st Person, Wife 2nd, Trisha 3rd In Controversy": Actor Parthiban Hits Back At Actress In New Video

A day after expressing regret over his remarks about actor Trisha Krishnan, actor and filmmaker R Parthiban has released a video sharply criticising her and mocking the statement she posted on social media.

In the video, Parthiban accuses Trisha of wrongly suggesting that he had deliberately orchestrated the episode in which her photograph was displayed during a rapid-fire segment at an awards function. He described her post on X as "third-rate" and referred to her as a "third-party woman", saying the video was a response to the impact her comments had on him.

Trisha had earlier alleged that her name and picture were added to the event's rapid-fire segment at the last minute at the request of an individual, conveyed through his assistant.

"A microphone doesn't make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they're aimed at," she had said, accusing Parthiban of making an offensive remark.

Denying any role in selecting her photograph, Parthiban said the allegation was "100 per cent a lie".

"It's 100 per cent a lie that I deliberately wanted her photo. Never till my death would I accept money and do anything wrong," he said, adding that the comment arose spontaneously after the anchor referred to Trisha as "Kundhavai", the role she played in Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam.

In response to the reference, he said he made a rhyming remark suggesting "Kundhavai" should be made to sit at home to avoid problems - a line that later sparked the controversy.

Parthiban reiterated that he had already asked the organisers that night not to use that portion of the recording, but a privately recorded clip leaked online the next morning.

The controversy erupted days after Trisha and Vijay were seen together at a wedding reception in Chennai, even as Vijay's wife Sankgeetha filed a divorce plea seeking dissolution of their marriage, permanent alimony, and the right to live in her matrimonial home.

In his video, Parthiban claimed Trisha had responded only to him despite "many dirty and vulgar criticisms" being made about her online, including by a political leader. He appeared to refer to remarks by Nainar Nagendran, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief, which Trisha had earlier condemned as distasteful through her lawyer, stating that she had no connection to politics.

Parthiban also suggested that the controversy had caused avoidable damage to Vijay at a time when he was facing political challenges through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Listing comments he claimed were privately expressed by people in the film industry, he said some felt the 40-plus actor could have avoided accompanying Vijay to the event. "These thoughts remained in the bottom of my heart, but I did not go on stage to speak about them," he said.

Calling Trisha a "third party" in the episode, Parthiban added, "Vijay is the first person, his wife Sankgeetha is the second person, and I spoke about the third person."

Ending the video abruptly, he thanked those who supported him and even those who felt he should not have apologised, saying they stood by the truth. "The truth is... it will continue, it may continue," he said.

