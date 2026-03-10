When Trisha Krishnan Revealed Why She Broke Off Her Engagement With Varun Manian In 2015

Trisha Krishnan's personal life continues to dominate headlines after she made a joint entry with actor-politician Vijay at producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son's wedding reception in Chennai on March 5, triggering intense speculation about their relationship status on social media.

The appearance came days after Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce in December 2025, which became public on February 27.

When Trisha Broke Off Her Engagement In 2015

Amid the ongoing rumours about Vijay and Trisha's relationship, the actress's broken engagement has also resurfaced.

In 2015, Trisha Krishnan publicly announced her engagement to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian. The engagement was called off months later, after Trisha was asked to quit her film career.

After rumours went rife that she had broken off her engagement, Trisha confirmed her single status with a single tweet.

"Amused by d hazaar speculations doin d rounds, Let it rest people. Happy, single n thankful," she wrote back in 2015.

Later, during an interview, Trisha set the record straight on why she stepped back from marrying Varun Manian.

"That's why my wedding was called off. The person I was supposed to marry, asked me to stop acting. Instead of films, I chose to put a full stop to my engagement. I will only take a break when I get pregnant. If I am not offered lead roles, I will do characters that suit my image but I won't move away from the film industry. My wish is to act until my last breath," Trisha told OnManorama.

On Sunday, Trisha Krishnan wrote on X: "I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant."

"A microphone doesn't make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they're aimed at," she added.

Her response came after Parthiban reacted to the actress's picture shown at an event and said, "This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days."

At the recently held Galatta Awards, Parthiban was asked about Trisha.

At the event, he was asked to share his thoughts about actors he had previously collaborated with. When a picture of Trisha appeared on the screen, Parthiban did not take her name.

Instead, referring to her role as Kundavai, Parthiban said, "This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That's good. Don't let her come out."

After Trisha slammed him, Parthiban apologised for his words.

Vijay and Trisha's Affair Rumours

Vijay and Trisha are one of Kollywood's hit onscreen pairs. From their first commercially successful collaboration in Ghilli to films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, they have proved the pull of their pairing time and again.

After a 15-year gap, the pair reunited on screen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Going by the internet buzz, Vijay and Trisha have often been linked together on social media in recent months. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on the ongoing speculation.

After the Jana Nayagan row with the Censor Board, Vijay's personal life has become an object of discussion for his political detractors, as he is set to take a political plunge with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.