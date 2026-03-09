Vikram Bhatt Defends Vijay And Trisha Krishnan Amid Affair Rumours: 'There's Dignity In Not Hiding Love As Though It Were Sinful'

Director Vikram Bhatt on Monday shared a lengthy note on Instagram backing Tamil stars Vijay and Trisha Krishnan amid the ongoing affair rumours.

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are being romantically linked up after they attended the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S Suresh's son last week in Chennai as their public appearance came days after the actor and TVK party founder's wife Sangkeetha Sornalingam filed a divorce petition against him, citing his extramarital relationship with an actress.

In his note, Vikram Bhatt wrote, "I find something admirable in Vijay and Trisha. There is dignity in not pretending that something does not exist. There is dignity in not hiding love as though it were something sinful."

The filmmaker continued that his latest stint in jail in the Rs 44 crore cheating case made him understand the value of freedom. He and his wife Shwetambari Bhatt were granted bail on February 19.

"There has been a great deal of noise about the personal lives of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. I do not know whether the rumours online are true or not. But if they are, then I feel compelled to say a few things.

"My recent incarceration has made me understand the value of freedom. What it is to crave a cup of tea that is not going to come. What it is to hunt for a tube of toothpaste. What it is to wait for seven in the evening, when the bail applications come in," he wrote.

The filmmaker, known for directing movies such as Ghulam, Kasoor, Raaz, and 1921, said there is a worse incarceration than the incarceration of the body. "It is the incarceration of the human soul. The incarceration of happiness. When two people remain trapped in a relationship that has run its course, but society insists that the relationship must continue; that too is a prison."

"I have been on both sides of that equation. I have been somebody's fool, and I have been fooled. In other words, I have been there. Done that. Got the T-shirt. The human heart is fallible. It goes where it finds happiness. It came together to find happiness and it's going away to find happiness," added Vikram Bhatt, whose first marriage with childhood sweetheart Aditi Bhatt ended in divorce in 1998.

Vikram Bhatt said he would walk out of "a loveless relationship".

"I might walk out with money. I might walk out with property. But most importantly, I would walk out with my honour and my dignity... We all know the other kind of life that people live.

"Men who run anonymous profiles on dating sites. Men who delete their messages before they get home. Men who spend afternoons with women they will never respect enough to acknowledge publicly. And yet it is often these very people who sit in judgment over others."

The director said the nature of people tends to change when they start thinking as a group.

"Individually, most of us are compassionate people. We understand weakness. We understand heartbreak. We understand the complicated nature of love. But something changes when we become a collective. In a crowd, we suddenly become sinless.

"We become righteous. We become judges. And that is when empathy disappears. Their films belong to us. Their personal lives do not. I will always stand for the freedom of the human heart. They have a right to live and to love," he added.

Ever since Vijay and Trisha Krishnan were spotted at the wedding reception in Chennai, there has been a flood of comments over their rumoured relationship on social media. Soon after, Sangkeetha Sornalingam asked court to allow her to stay in his home till the divorce case ends.

Vijay too, in a rare remark at one of his TVK rallies last week, broke silence amid cheating allegations and divorce row.

Meanwhile, Parthiban took an indirect dig at Trisha Krishnan, who clapped back at the actor for his remarks. Parthiban eventually apologised for his remarks.

Also Read | Actor Parthiban Takes An Indirect Dig At Trisha For Her Latest Public Appearance With Vijay: 'She Better Sit At Home'