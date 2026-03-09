Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Share Priceless Moments From Maternity Photoshoot, See Pics

Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram's maternity photoshoot went viral and broke the internet. Set to welcome their first bundle of joy, the couple shared the beautiful photographs on Instagram, and we must say, the snaps beautifully capture their joy as soon-to-be parents.

In the first picture, Randeep and Lin's loved-up moment melts hearts. The two are seen smiling while their hands are on the actress' baby bump.

Next up, there is a sweet photo of the two as the actor rests his hands on his ladylove's shoulders, lovingly looking at her. Isn't it what love actually looks like?

With his eyes closed, completely lost in the moment and holding his wife Lin close in the follow-up picture, Randeep seems one proud husband. The last frame? It is the most adorable frame as the actor, brimming with joy, caresses Lin's baby bump.

Lin's Mary Kom co-star Darshan Kumaar and designer Anaita Shroff Adajania also dropped black heart emojis in the comment section.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announced their pregnancy in November 2025. The couple shared the happy news on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary via an Instagram post. Along with a photo of them sitting by a campfire in the forest, they wrote, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way."

Lin Laishram On Pregnancy

In a recent chat with Hollywood Reporter India, mom-to-be Lin Laishram opened up on her pregnancy. She said, “Looking at myself in the mirror and knowing I'm carrying a life inside me feels like witnessing a miracle. Of all the roles I've embraced in life, becoming a mother is the one that has taught me the true meaning of strength, because creating life is the greatest power a woman holds."

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in November 2023, in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony held in Manipur. Their wedding was an intimate celebration, deeply rooted in Lin's cultural traditions.

The couple reportedly met each other for the first time at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group, Motley. Their friendship gradually turned into a romantic relationship, and within a few years, they took the plunge and got married.

