How Mom-To-Be Lin Laishram Is Looking After Her Mental Health

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are expecting their first child. The couple recently marked the milestone with a baby shower attended by close friends and family.

Lin, who has been occupied with running her cloud kitchen showcasing Manipuri cuisine, has now opened up about her passion for food and culture, as well as her life with Randeep Hooda.

What Lin Laishram Said

Speaking about her traditional Manipuri wedding with Randeep, Lin said, "It's usually the first thing people mention when they meet me. I think people connected with the authenticity and the genuineness of it; that's what they really admired."

On embracing parenthood, the mom-to-be shared, "I honestly haven't thought too deeply about it yet because I'm still figuring things out. But one thing is for sure...baby will be served good food every day, every meal."

Discussing her diet during pregnancy, Lin added, "I do have certain dietary guidelines to follow, but I fail almost every day—tasting new food is a huge part of my life now, and I have had a major sweet craving my whole pregnancy."

For her mental well-being, Lin said, "I write, I chant and meditate daily for about 30 minutes every day. Writing, chanting, and sitting in silence really help me reset and realign myself."

Talking about her daily routine, she explained, "I start with a workout, then work through the day—usually till 6 pm, though most days stretch well into the night."

Lin also revealed that she and Randeep don't enjoy stereotypical romantic outings. "We both find typical romantic dates a bit cliché, but we do make time for each other. The only time we truly disconnect from the world and create our own little space is when we're in the jungle—that's when he's in his full element, and I love it. Mumbai is just too hectic to be romantic."

When it comes to unwinding, Lin shared, "Earlier, I used to cook a lot to unwind. During pregnancy, I've slowed down. We watch movies at home, have long chai sessions with friends, and sometimes just do nothing."

Lin and Randeep got married in November 2023 in Imphal in a ceremony conducted according to Manipuri traditions.



Also Read: Inside Photos From Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram's Baby Shower Celebration