What Vicky Kaushal Eats For Breakfast, Lunch, And Dinner To Stay Fit At 38

This year, Vicky Kaushal's birthday is extra special as it marks his first with son Vihaan. The actor, who turns 38 today, has been synonymous with fitness for years.

The Chhaava actor continues to impress fans not just with his on-screen performances but also with his balanced approach to fitness and food off-screen. Unlike celebrity crash diets or extreme fitness routines, Vicky keeps it simple with wholesome meals that include everything from eggs and dosa to fish, chicken and rice.

What Vicky Kaushal Eats At 38 To Stay Fit

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky reveals exactly what he eats in a day to stay fit and active. The actor recommended protein-rich foods like eggs, chicken, and fish for muscle health and satiety. He also shares how he likes to pair his protein with complex carbs like dosa and rice for sustained energy. Fish, rich in omega-3s, also supports heart health. When asked about his roti preference, Vicky mentioned that he sticks to wheat chapatis and “local cuisine” as much as possible.

Detailing his breakfast, lunch and dinner menu, Vicky Kaushal said, “Breakfast is eggs and toast, lunch would be dosa and chicken, and dinner would be rice and fish. The star also listed his favourite fruits. "Mango is my favourite. Watermelon and banana too... some of my favourite veggies are beans, broccoli and mushrooms," he added.

How Vicky Kauhshal Gained 25 Kg For Chhaava

To play a fierce Maratha king, Vicky Kaushal put on 25 kilos for Chhaava. Fitness coach Kris Gethin, who trained the actor for his role, shared that his routine went beyond heavy lifting to build functional strength. He focused on compound lifts like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses. He also did battle ropes, sledge pushes, and tyre flips for endurance, HIIT for stamina and mobility drills to avoid injuries, the trainer told Times Now.

Guided by Akshay Arora of Neat Meals Company, Vicky switched his Punjabi favourites for a strict protein-rich vegetarian plan. He started his day at 4 AM and was training by 6 AM with just black coffee as pre-workout. Meals centred on soya chunks, paneer, and plant-based protein, with beetroot tikkis and sweet potatoes for energy. The focus was clean eating, balanced macros and zero cheat meals.

His dedication to training and nutrition turned Vicky Kaushal into the powerful Maratha ruler audiences see on screen.

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