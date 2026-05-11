Ram Charan's Trainer Calls Him Salman Khan's Replica, Reveals His Fitness Routine For <i>Peddi</i>

Ram Charan has often been in the spotlight not just for his on-screen performances but also for his physical transformation and disciplined fitness routine. The Telugu star's dedication to maintaining a strong physique continues to draw attention from fans. The actor will next be seen in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi.

In an interview with Zoom, Ram Charan's fitness trainer Rakkesh R Uddiyar praised his impressive build and endurance. He even compared the actor to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Ram Charan's Trainer Thinks He Is A "Replica" Of Salman Khan

Recalling an incident on the set of Peddi, Rakkesh said, "Like Salman Khan, Ram Charan is also very strong. He had an injury on Peddi's set, and despite that, he resumed work immediately. You need to be stronger mentally than physically for this. I believe a lot of strength comes from his spirituality."

The trainer mentioned that the two actors' bodies respond to training in almost identical ways. He also noted their shared knack for maintaining peak aesthetics and similar morning rituals.

"Ram Charan has always been on the lean side. He is like the second Salman Khan. Do abs upar rehte hai [Two abs are always visible]. The chest is in very good shape. Thoda out of shape chale jate hai toh cardio kar lete hai [When they go out of shape, they bounce back with cardio]. Ram Charan is as good as Salman bhai. He is a replica. Dono subah uthte hi cardio karte hai (Both do cardio after waking up in the morning)," Rakkesh said.

Much of Ram Charan's preparation for Peddi took place alongside his 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha. The spiritual discipline required walking barefoot and following a strict diet, which Rakkesh incorporated into the regimen.

Talking about the diet, the fitness trainer shared, “That time was very difficult for us. He was already following a 50 to 60 per cent vegetarian diet. But putting him on a full vegetarian diet during training was difficult. We followed a structured 1,800-2,500-calorie plan, known as carb cycling. Some days low, some days high.”

Reflecting on the journey, Rakkesh concluded, “It's not a one-day programme. I have almost given one year and four months for his body.”

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