Neetu Kapoor Reveals Why She Needed Injections After Rishi Kapoor's Death: "Could Not Sleep Without Drinking"

Neetu Kapoor started working as a child artist when she was only eight years old. By the time she was 21, she had featured in movies with leading actors of her time. From Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan to Jeetendra and Shatrughan Sinha, she featured in some mega-hit films, delivering memorable performances.

In fact, she did 11 films with Rishi Kapoor and gave up everything for her family. In January 1980, Neetu and Rishi got married at RK Studios in Chembur, Mumbai.

In an old interview with the Times of India, she shared, "To give up my career was my decision. I wanted a family. I was really tired of working. I had done almost 70 films in seven years of my career, with three shifts every day. I wasn't nervous as I had already gotten familiar with Rishi's family and knew them well."

The couple were married for 40 years and had two children - Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. On April 30, 2020, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor died after battling leukaemia for two years. His fans, friends, and family were devastated, but Neetu Kapoor had a tougher time.

From social media scrutiny to sleepless nights, she was judged left, right, and centre for every choice she made after losing her husband. She appeared on the latest podcast hosted by Soha Ali Khan, with her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and recalled her struggles after Rishi Kapoor's death.

Why Did Neetu Kapoor Not Opt For Therapy After Rishi Kapoor's Death

Sharing her struggles, Neetu Kapoor said that her loved ones suggested she go for therapy, but she did not feel like it. "You always need to talk. I don't believe in therapists, but I believe in friends. You should have 4-5 friends you can talk it out with," she said.

"I was really down. I spoke to the therapist, and I said, 'Kya kar rhi hoon mai?'" she told herself, adding that a professional cannot help a person unless they decide to help themselves.

"It's nonsense. Unless you are not strong, you have to decide," the Daadi Ki Shaadi star shared.

The Adalat actor added that if you have to quit smoking or any bad habit, you have to be the first person to decide. That habit does not go away just by people telling you to quit or how harmful it is.

"What I did was, I just started working," she shared, adding, "Just to get the confidence back." The actor further noted that she felt horrible when people jumped to conclusions. "'Oh! he just passed away, and she jumped into acting,'" she shared, remembering how people judged her decision to work after her husband's death.

"But they don't know why I did it," she added.

Neetu Kapoor Shares She Could Not Sleep Without Drinking After Rishi Kapoor's Death

"When he passed away, for a month, I could not sleep. Or maybe 2-3 months, I could not sleep. And I got into drinking. I started drinking, and then, I could not sleep without drinking," Neetu Kapoor told Soha Ali Khan.

"Because I am so health-conscious, I did not like myself like that. I just needed to numb my head and go to sleep. I didn't like myself. So I called my doctor and said, 'This is what is going on with me, I need help. I don't like it, and I am not made like that,'" she added.

The Kaala Patthar actor further shared that a doctor used to come to her house every day, inject her, and wait there until she fell asleep. "It went on for 10 days. On the 11th-12th day, I said, 'Doc, I am good now. I don't think I need this. I can move on,'" she said.

"When I used to go to my room, I just could not sleep. Karan (Johar) said, 'Neetu Ji, you have to do a film,'" she said, recalling her conversation with the director.

"I was a nervous wreck when I did Jugjugg Jeeyo. Before every shot, I would shiver. I have done 70-80 movies, but I did not have the strength. But I did that, and it helped me," she added.

"Today, I don't need to work," the actor concluded, adding that she works in films because acting makes her happy.

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