Neetu Kapoor's Workout With Kettlebells Is The Perfect Weekend Fitness Inspiration We Need

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of acting. Now, the diva is providing fitness inspiration to her fans. If you have been feeling a little less motivated, all you have to do is head to Neetu's Instagram profile for some motivation.

Her latest entry shows her penchant for fitness as she indulged in a kettlebell swing workout. Dressed in a black t-shirt and leggings, Neetu stands with feet shoulder-width apart and swings the kettlebell back and forth between her legs up to shoulder height.

In the caption, she wrote, "Some weight training before yoga #happyinternationalyogaday." Take a look:

Benefits of kettlebell swings

This exercise engages multiple muscle groups, including legs, core, back, and shoulders. The explosive hip hinge motion builds strength and power in the legs and core, while the dynamic movement elevates the heart rate, providing a cardio workout. The intensity of the exercise helps burn calories and promote fat loss.

Holding the kettlebell during swings strengthens hand and forearm muscles. Additionally, kettlebell swings require core engagement, which improves balance and stability. The focus on maintaining a straight back during the swing carries over to improved posture in other activities.

How to perform kettlebell swings

1. Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, a kettlebell on the floor a few inches in front of you.

2. Bend your knees slightly and push your hips back, keeping your back straight (a hip hinge).

3. Swing the kettlebell back between your legs, letting it travel as far as your hips allow.

4. Drive your hips forward, using the momentum to swing the kettlebell up to shoulder height.

5. Inhale and let the kettlebell swing back down between your legs, ready for the next rep.

6. Continue the swing movement, focusing on smooth transitions and controlled movements.