Big Twist In Dharmasthala Case, 'Mass Burial' Complainant Arrested

The Dharmasthala "mass burial" case has taken an unexpected turn, with the police arresting the complainant who had alleged that mass rapes and murders had taken place in a village in Karnataka.

The complainant wore a mask thus far to hide his identity from the public. He has been named for the first time - CN Chinnayya alias Chenna.

Chenna had claimed to be a whistleblower in a case involving mass murders and burials and sought legal protection. He was questioned for several hours by Special Investigation Team (SIT) over his claims and was taken into custody after his claims were found to be false and fabricated, said officials.

A woman, who had earlier complained that her daughter, an MBBS student, had gone missing in Dharmasthala, has also backtracked on her claim.

Chenna has been taken for medical checkup before being produced in the court.

The case has become a political flashpoint between the BJP and the Congress in the state. While the BJP launched "Dharm Yudh Yatra", the Congress had asserted it was not trying to protect anybody, and was conducting a fair probe.