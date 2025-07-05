'Buried Several Bodies': Karnataka Man Confesses, Seeks Legal Protection

In a shocking confession, a man from a village in Karnataka has come forward and told the police that he has disposed of the bodies of several people who were murdered. The man said he was threatened with dire consequences if he refused.

In a complaint to the local police station and the Superintendent of Police on Thursday, the man, from Dharmasthala village in Dakshina Kannada district, said he is ridden with guilt and is willing to give complete information about the people behind the crimes as well as the locations where the bodies were disposed of, after he gets legal protection.

The police, in a statement, said that, after taking the necessary permissions from the court, a case was registered at the Dharmasthala Police Station on Friday under Section 211(a) (failing to provide required information in the manner and time prescribed by law) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further legal proceedings are underway.

The man has requested that his identity be kept confidential, the police said, adding that no personal information would be released about him.