8 Arrested In Gujarat For Raping 15-Year-Old Girl: Cops

Eight persons were arrested in Gujarat's Navsari district for allegedly gangraping a 15-year-old girl, a police official said on Saturday.

The eight were held under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.

"The incident took place in a village in Vansda town on January 7. The victim had stepped out of her house at 10:30pm to answer nature's call when three motorcycle-borne men known to her and her family abducted her," he said.

"They took her to a place 2.5 kilometres away where five associates were waiting. The eight gangraped the girl. While seven of the accused are in the 20-21 age group, one is a minor," the official said.

Her family had mounted a search for her at the time and came to know of her ordeal when she came home in the morning, the official said.

Based on a complaint on Thursday, a case was registered and the eight accused were arrested and remanded in 7-day custody, Chikhli Deputy Superintendent of Police BV Gohil said.

