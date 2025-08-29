Gujarat Man Rapes Sister Twice, Was Furious Over Her Relationship

A man in Gujarat was against his adult sister's consensual relationship with another man. So he raped her twice and burned her with cigarettes. The incident took place in Bhavnagar, police said.

The 29-year-old accused, who is married and works as a driver, allegedly used his sister's relationship with a man from their village to blackmail her. The 22-year-old victim had been in the relationship for about three years, a fact known to her brother. According to the police, the accused exploited this information to intimidate and control her, eventually committing the assaults.

The first assault took place on July 13, when the accused's wife had gone to visit her parents. Police state that he threatened his sister with a knife before raping her. The second incident occurred on August 22, when his wife was away for personal work. On both occasions, the victim was alone at home with him.

During the second assault, the accused allegedly stubbed a lit cigarette onto her right thigh, leaving burn marks.

The woman reported the assaults after the second incident. She approached the state's women's helpline and disclosed the abuse. This led to immediate intervention by authorities and the registration of a formal complaint with the Bhavnagar police.

Following her complaint, the police arrested the accused and conducted medical examinations of both the victim and the accused.

According to the police, the knife used during the assaults and the clothes worn by the accused have been recovered. Further investigation into the case is underway.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)

