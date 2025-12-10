7-Year-Old Girl Brutalised With Iron Rod After Rape Attempt In Gujarat

A horrific case of a minor's assault has emerged from Gujarat's Rajkot in which a rod was inserted into a seven-year-old's private parts after an attempted rape by the perpetrator.

The girl was left severely injured in the assault and had to be hospitalised. She is now stable, police said, adding that her parents are from Dahod and earned a living in Rajkot by cultivating land on a sharecropping basis.

This incident is a chilling reminder of the Delhi 2012 Nirbhaya rape case.

Ramsingh Tejsingh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested in connection with the crime, said police. He is married and has been working in an adjacent field.

On the morning of December 4, Ramsingh attempted to rape the girl in the Atkot area of Jasdan. He injured her private parts with an iron rod, said Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh Gurjar.

On information, the police admitted the girl to a hospital in Rajkot and formed 10 teams to trace the perpetrator behind the heinous crime. Suspects were interrogated, and CCTV footage in nearby villages was examined to zero in on the suspect. A breakthrough came when the girl identified him in a photograph as Ramsingh Tejsingh.

The police immediately arrested him and seized the rod.

Ramsingh will be produced in court today, and the police will seek a seven-day remand. They have also sought the assistance of the forensic team, and efforts are being made to file the chargesheet and complete the judicial process as soon as possible.

"The girl is being discharged from the hospital," said the senior officer.