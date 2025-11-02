14-Year-Old Girl Left Home For Tuition, Gang-Raped In Kolkata, 3 Arrested

Three men have been arrested and charged with gang-raping a minor girl in Kolkata's Dum Dum area. The 14-year-old student of Class 7 had gone for tuition on Saturday evening when the incident occurred, said police sources. The accused have been identified as Sanju Saha, Vicky Paswan, and Rajesh Paswan.

Reports suggest the girl knew one of the accused. They were at a park for some time, after which two more people joined them. The three accused then forcibly took the girl to a house in Motilal Colony in an e-rickshaw. She was tortured and gang-raped at the house, the complainant told the police.

The girl somehow managed to escape and returned home at night in an unstable condition. She then narrated the incident to her parents, who then lodged a complaint at the Dum Dum Police Station.

The police arrested all three accused and charged them under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including for gang rape and forceful confinement.

Saha has been remanded to five-day police custody, while the Paswans have been sent to one-day judicial custody.

Local BJP workers staged a protest outside the Dum Dum police station this morning, demanding strong action against the culprits.