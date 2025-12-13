"Total Embarrassment": BJP Jabs Mamata Banerjee Over Chaos At Messi Event

As chaotic scenes unfolded during star footballer Lionel Messi's event at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the BJP ripped into West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool party for "complete mismanagement."

Angry fans broke security protocols and threw chairs and bottles, unable to catch a glimpse of their icon during his nearly half an hour appearance in the stadium that turned out to be a virtual nightmare for the organisers.

Calling it "total embarrassment," the BJP alleged "zero planning" and a lack of security for the global legend's Kolkata event.

"Thousands of fans who gathered with hope couldn't even catch a glimpse of him while inept TMC leaders surrounded him! A global legend, a massive public turnout, and yet zero planning. A total embarrassment on an international stage. Mamata can't even organise or manage an event," said BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari.

Messi, an icon for millions of footballers across the world, had arrived in Kolkata early this morning in the first leg of his three-day India tour. After unveiling a statue of himself in the city, he reached the Salt Lake Stadium for a

The BJP accused the Trinamool of political one-upmanship at the sports gala, with spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala alleging "sheer mismanagement."

"TMC leaders surrounded him, and fans were denied! Messi had to leave asap! What if something would have happened to fans or the guest? This was like what we say in Bengaluru stampede where many lost lives," said Poonawala.