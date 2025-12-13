Advertisement
"Shocked By Mismanagement": Mamata Banerjee Apologises To Messi After Chaos

Read Time: 1 min
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has apologised to Lionel Messi and his fans over the chaos that unfolded at his event in Kolkata this morning. Banerjee said she was shocked by the "mismanagement" and announced an enquiry committee to probe what led to the chaos at Salt Lake Stadium.

"I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," said Banerjee.

Banerjee was on her way to the stadium to attend the event when the chaos unfolded.

Show full article

