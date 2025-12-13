"Systemic Failure": West Bengal Governor Slams Messi Event Chaos In Kolkata

West Bengal CV Ananda Bose called the chaos at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium following footballer Lionel Messi's brief appearance a "systemic failure".

Speaking to NDTV, Bose said, "Sad is an understatement. It is not just humiliating for the people of West Bengal, but also for the entire sporting world. This is something Kolkata never deserved."

Bose's statement came after angry football fans stormed the field and vandalised Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday morning when they failed to catch a glimpse of Messi during the first leg of his three-day India tour. As police struggled to control the situation, the riot control force was called in.

Bose blamed both the organiser and the police, calling it "a dark day for the sports-loving people of Kolkata." He also listed 12 directives to the state government, including a judicial inquiry, arrest of the organiser, and ticket refunds.

The event's main organiser Shatadru Dutta was later arrested after an FIR was filed.

Messi continued his tour to Hyderabad on Saturday evening, and will visit Mumbai on Sunday and Delhi on Monday.