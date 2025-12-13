Terrorist Masood Azhar Recalls Failed Jailbreak In Jammu, And The Thrashing That Followed

Masood Azhar, the chief of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), has admitted he paid a high price for trying to escape from jail in Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s.

He was heard narrating the failed attempt to escape from jail by digging a tunnel in an audio clip of his speech, likely from an event in Pakistan. His voice reverberated in the loudspeaker, indicating the event was held in an open area.

The audio clip of the terrorist most wanted by India, who masterminded the attack on parliament in 2001, Mumbai in 2008 and many others, has been confirmed as genuine by intelligence sources.

Mazood Azhar in the audio was heard breaking down as he recalled how his attempt to escape from Jammu and Kashmir's Kot Bhalwal jail by digging a tunnel failed on the day he planned to escape.

This jail in the Jammu region is a high-security facility known for keeping some of the most wanted terrorists India had caught.

In the audio clip, the JeM chief said he had been digging a tunnel for a while in Kot Bhalwal using tools that he somehow got. On the day that he had set for escape via the tunnel, the jail authorities found what he had been up to.

The consequences of trying to cheat the law - especially by a cold, murderous terrorist like him - were severe.

He said that to this day, he still feared the jail authorities, who thrashed him and other terrorists for making the escape plan.

"The tunnel was discovered by them on the last day of my escape plan," the Pakistan-based terrorist said, and broke down.

After the failed escape attempt, the jail became a tough place for him and a few other inmates due to strict enforcement of rules, including physical punishment for violations, Masood Azhar was heard saying in the audio clip. He said he was tied in chains, and restrictions were imposed on routine activities.

The admission by the terrorist clearly proved once again what India has been saying for a long time about Pakistan using terror as a formal State policy to harass India.

Masood Azhar came to India in February 1994 with a fake identity and a Portuguese passport. His objective was to spread jihad in Jammu and Kashmir and recruit terrorists.

That same year, he was arrested in Anantnag. He remained in jail from 1994 to 1999. During this time, terrorists made many attempts to free him and failed.

However, amid the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in December 1999, the government released Masood Azhar in exchange for the hostages. Thereafter, he founded the terror group JeM. He has since been linked to several terror attacks in India and is now one of India's most wanted terrorists.

At least 10 of his family members were killed in India's cruise missile strikes on terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, in response to the killing of 26 civilians by JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Four terrorists - who he called "close aides" - were also killed in the strike, Masood Azhar said in a statement a day after India launched Operation Sindoor.