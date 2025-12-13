"Lost Weight, Crying Constantly": Husband Of Goa Nightclub Dancer To NDTV

The husband of the dancer, Kristina, who was performing at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa when a massive fire killed 25 people, told NDTV that she has been "deeply traumatised".

Mikhail Bukin said that his wife has not slept properly for the past six days, stopped stepping out of the house, and lost nearly five kilograms due to emotional distress. "She is constantly crying. Her life is destroyed. Twenty-five people have lost their lives, but my wife has died alive," he said, describing the situation as an extremely difficult time for the entire family.

The investigation into the tragedy is continuing to widen, with the Goa Police recording over 60 statements so far and multiple accused being produced before the court as custodial deadlines expire. On December 12, the Goa Police also recorded Kristina's statement.

A massive fire turned a musical night into a tragedy at the club owned by the Luthra brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav. Charged with culpable homicide, the Luthras fled the country hours after the fire, boarding an IndiGo flight bound for Thailand's Phuket. They were in Delhi when the incident took place.

The Luthras had filed an anticipatory bail plea at Delhi's Rohini court; however, it was rejected.

They have been detained in Thailand, and legal procedures are underway to bring them back to India.

Rajiv Modak - Chief General Manager of the club, Vivek Singh and Rajiv Singhania - both General Managers, and Priyanshu Thakur - Gate Manager of the establishment, are scheduled to be produced before the court today as their police custody period comes to an end. Ajay Gupta, partner of the establishment, who was arrested in Delhi, was produced before the Court on Friday. The court has remanded him to seven days of police custody for further investigation.

While, the Sessions Court in Mapusa has issued notice on anticipatory bail applications filed by Arpora Sarpanch Roshan Redkar and Panchayat Secretary Raghuvir Bagkar. Police have been granted time till December 16 at 2:30 pm to file a detailed reply.