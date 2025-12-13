Aditya Dhar Reacts To Hrithik Roshan's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Review: "Part 2 Is Coming"

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has responded to Hrithik Roshan's latest praise for the film, which the actor shared just hours after posting an earlier review where he mentioned disagreeing with the film's political stance.

What's Happening

In his reaction, Aditya thanked Hrithik for the appreciation and said the team would work hard to meet expectations with the upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar Part 2.

Aditya replied on X after Hrithik shared a second, detailed note about the film.

In his second post, shared across X and Instagram, Hrithik wrote, "Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent."

He continued, "#Akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @bolbedibol what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2."

Responding to this, Aditya wrote, "Deeply humbled by your love for #DHURANDHAR, @iHrithik Sir." He added, "Every actor and every department gave more than 100%, and your appreciation is a huge boost for the whole team. Thank you for celebrating their craft. Part 2 is coming... and we'll try our best to live up to this encouragement (folded hand emoji)."

Background

Hrithik's fresh round of praise arrived shortly after his earlier post. In that first review, he admired the filmmaking while noting that he did not agree with the movie's political viewpoint.

On Instagram Stories, Hrithik had written, "I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema."

He added, "I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing."

The two contrasting posts led to mixed reactions online, with many users wondering why the actor shared a second review so soon. Some questioned whether he was clarifying his earlier remarks, while others joked about the difference in tone between his X and Instagram posts.

Dhurandhar is set in Pakistan and follows Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates terror networks in Lyari. The film focuses on intelligence operations, crime and covert missions, and features Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in significant roles.

The film opened strongly in theatres and has earned over Rs 239 crore so far, according to Sacnilk.

Released on December 5, the thriller is set to return with its second installment on March 19 next year.

