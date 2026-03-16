Priyanka Chopra By His Side, Javier Bardem Says 'No To War, Free Palestine' At Oscars 2026

The 98th Academy Awards took place on March 15 amid a tumultuous time, as the Iran-Israel war reshapes the geopolitics of neighbouring countries. Spanish actor Javier Bardem, known for films like Jamón Jamón (1992), Boca a Boca (1995), and Carne Trémula, shared a message of solidarity for Palestine on stage, with Priyanka Chopra by his side.

"Free Palestine, No to War"

Javier Bardem and Priyanka Chopra presented the award for Best International Feature Film.

Javier, who wore a "No to War" pin on his tuxedo, said, "No to war and Free Palestine." The statement drew loud cheers from the attendees as Priyanka stood beside him. The actors then presented the award, which went to the Norwegian film Sentimental Value.

Red Carpet Moment

Earlier, Javier Bardem let his message speak through his style. He arrived at the venue sporting an anti-war pin in support of Palestinians and a patch that read "No to War" (No a la guerra) as he posed on the red carpet.

Conan O'Brien's Message of Optimism

Host Conan O'Brien, returning to the stage for the second time, acknowledged the "very chaotic, frightening times" during Sunday's awards in his opening monologue.

The Oscars are "particularly resonant" during times of turmoil, he said, noting that 31 countries across six continents were represented in the show.

"Every film we salute is a product of thousands of people speaking different languages, working hard to make something of beauty," O'Brien said. "We pay tribute tonight not just to film, but to the ideals of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience, and that rarest of qualities today: optimism."

Oscars 2026 Highlights

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another won six Oscars—the highest tally of the night—out of 13 nominations. The Leonardo DiCaprio starrer took home awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Casting, and Best Editing, cementing its position as the winner of the night.

It was followed by Ryan Coogler's Sinners with four wins and Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein with three.