Munawar Faruqui, Wife Mehzabeen Coatwala Welcome A Baby Girl

Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui and his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala have been blessed with a baby girl.

On Friday night,

Munawar took to Instagram and announced the arrival of his daughter.

"Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed Alhmdulillah dua mai khas yaad rakhe!," he captioned, adding a few pictures from the hospital.

In one of the pics, Mehzabeen could be seen holding the little one in her arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

What Munawar Said About His Second Wedding

Munawar spoke about his wedding story on an episode of Farah Khan's vlog. Munawar said that he decided to get married to Mehzabeen because of his son. When Farah teased him about his secret second wedding, Munawar responded, "The thing is the person with whom I got married, the date got fixed just a month before it. I did not know her when I went to Bigg Boss. People tend to think so much about my life, and I can't feed into that gossip."

"When I came out of Bigg Boss, I was busy with a lot of work. At that time, Mikael was living with my sister then. He was with me for a week and we spent a lot of time together. When he was leaving, I felt like I don't want him to go. I felt that he needs me. That time he kept hugging me the whole time, I felt that he needs me.

"At that point I wondered what I could so to keep him with me. For him, I took that decision. Even her [Mehzabeen] situation was quite similar like me. She has a 10-year-old daughter. I asked her the next day, 'Are you okay marrying me?' I stayed with that decision the whole night. I felt that Mikael should stay with me, I was just praying for that," he had added.

Background

Munawar Faruqui married makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwaala in 2024. He was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he shares a son, Mikael. Meanwhile, Mehzabeen has a daughter, Samaira, from her first marriage.



Munawar, also a singer, is best known for his work as a stand-up comedian. More recently, he was seen in the web series First Copy. Last year, he also made his mark as a host with Pati Patni Aur Panga.