Sara Ali Khan Stunned By Host's Remark About Recognising Actors From Behind: "<i>Yeh Kya Bol Raha Hai?</i>"

Sara Ali Khan found herself in an awkward spot during a recent promotional event, after a joke made by the host left her visibly uncomfortable.

The actor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, reacted with shock when the host made a remark about recognising actors "from behind" and even admitted to watching such paparazzi videos.

Sara Ali Khan's Reaction Goes Viral

At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Sara was joined by her co-stars, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. During the interaction, the host began making a joke about identifying actors "from behind" and said he keeps such videos in his archives.

The comment appeared to take Sara by surprise. Clearly uncomfortable, she turned to Ayushmann and asked, "Yeh kya bol raha hai? (What is he saying?)". Her reaction was caught on camera, and the clip soon spread across social media platforms.

Ongoing Concerns About Paparazzi Culture

Sara's reaction has brought renewed attention to an issue several actresses have spoken about in the past. Celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora have previously expressed discomfort with the way paparazzi sometimes capture them, especially from angles they find intrusive.

Janhvi has admitted that while she shares a friendly equation with photographers, she has grown more conscious of how she is photographed in public. She noted that certain camera angles make her uneasy.

Actors such as Mrunal Thakur have also spoken about how such images can make their families uncomfortable. Others, including Zareen Khan, Nora Fatehi, and Ayesha Khan, have shared similar experiences.

The conversation also extends to South Indian actors like Sapthami Gowda and Rukmini Vasanth, who have raised concerns about being filmed from inappropriate angles.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, where she stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Vijay Raaz.

The film is described as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy is set to release in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

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