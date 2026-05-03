Ayushmann Khurrana On <i>Pati Patni Aur Woh Do</i>: 'Not Promoting Infidelity'

At the trailer launch of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, actor Ayushmann Khurrana addressed concerns around the film's theme, clarifying that the story does not promote infidelity but instead leans into humour and family-friendly storytelling.

Speaking about the film, Khurrana praised director Mudassar Aziz for his treatment of the subject. "The way Mudassar has woven this classic, iconic story is brilliant. It's not a typical rom-com; there's more comedy in the film," he said.

Khurrana plays Prajapati Pandey, a character he describes as a "green flag" with a strong moral compass, offering a refreshing take within a narrative that could otherwise be perceived as controversial.

The title Pati Patni Aur Woh Do sparked questions about whether the film might be endorsing infidelity. Addressing this directly, Khurrana stated, "We are not promoting infidelity because it's a family film. Everyone will enjoy watching this film, it's a comedy of errors." He emphasised that the intention is to entertain audiences with lighthearted confusion and situational humour rather than make a statement on relationships.

The actor also spoke about being mindful of his choices, especially as a parent. "Being a family man, I think I should do films that my kids can watch," he said. Sharing a personal anecdote, Khurrana revealed that he took his children to the edit suite during post-production. "They loved it. When kids love it, then it becomes a wholesome family film, and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is one such film."

The film features an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles, promising a mix of performances that complement its comic tone.

The trailer launch was held at the scenic Sanjay Gandhi National Park, adding a vibrant outdoor backdrop to the event. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, with creative production by Juno Chopra.

A sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, the upcoming film continues the legacy of a story that originally dates back to 1978.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is set to release in cinemas on May 15, positioning itself as a breezy, family-friendly comedy that aims to balance nostalgia with a contemporary twist.