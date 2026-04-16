<i>Udta Teer</i>: Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan's Spy Comedy To Release On September 11

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana have come on board for the spy comedy Udta Teer.

The film is expected to be released on September 11.

Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, Udta Teer is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain. More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

Sara and Ayushmann will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.

Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh are also part of the film, which is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra.

The upcoming film, titled Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, which was initially slated to hit theatres on March 4, 2026, around Holi, has now received a new release date.

The makers have postponed the release, and the film is now set to hit theatres on May 15, 2026.

The first Pati Patni Aur Woh hit theatres in 2019, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday.

It was a modern remake of the 1978 film of the same name and also featured Ayushmann Khurrana's brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, in a supporting role.

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