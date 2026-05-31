Is <i>Premalu 2</i> Shelved? Actor Naslen Shares Major Update

The future of Premalu 2 has finally become clear. Actor Naslen has revealed that the sequel to the 2024 Malayalam blockbuster Premalu has been cancelled for now, putting an end to months of speculation. According to the actor, the makers decided not to move forward with the project after they were unable to achieve the level of perfection they wanted with the script.

Speaking to Club FM, Naslen said, "Premalu 2 has officially been cancelled. Dileesh ettan (brother) has already spoken about it. Due to certain technical reasons, the project did not reach a perfect landing. Maybe it could happen in the future. But as of now, it has been cancelled. The project was stopped because the script did not achieve the required perfection."

Premalu Became One Of 2024's Biggest Malayalam Hits

Directed by Girish AD, Premalu was jointly produced by Bhavana Studios, Fahadh Faasil and Friends, and Working Class Hero. The film featured Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, with Sangeeth Prathap, Akhila Bhargavan, Shyam Mohan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Mathew Thomas, and Althaf Salim playing key supporting roles.

Released in 2024, the romantic comedy turned into a major box-office success and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. The film's popularity led to the announcement of a sequel, generating excitement among fans who were keen to see what happened next in Sachin and Reenu's story.

However, as updates on the sequel became increasingly rare over the past several months, rumours began circulating about possible delays and creative challenges. Naslen's latest comments have now confirmed that the sequel has been shelved for now, although the possibility of revisiting the project in the future remains open.

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