Vijay-Trisha Hug Ajith Kumar After Mother Mohini Mani's Death. Watch



Tamil actor Ajith Kumar returned to Chennai from Dubai on Saturday following the death of his mother, Mohini Mani, who died at the age of 89.

What's Happening

As the actor and his family mourned the loss, several prominent personalities from the film industry and political circles visited his residence to offer their condolences.

Among those who paid their respects were Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan.

Videos circulating on social media showed Vijay arriving at Ajith Kumar's residence under heavy security.

In one of the clips, Vijay was seen greeting and embracing Ajith before entering the house to meet the grieving family.

Trisha was also seen visiting the residence and offering her condolences.

Background

Mohini Mani died in Chennai on Saturday morning. According to the family, she died peacefully in her sleep after experiencing declining health.

Sharing the news, Ajith Kumar's family issued a statement that read, "Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89. We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last few years."

The family also requested privacy as they grieve the loss and informed that the last rites would be conducted privately.

"Her last rites will be a private, family affair. We trust that all who have known the ache of losing a parent or a beloved elder will respect our wish to grieve quietly, honoring her memory with the same equanimity, dignity, and gentle strength she showed us every single day of her life," the family shared in the note, which was signed by Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar.