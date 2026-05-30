Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Dies At 85, Kamal Haasan-Vijay And Others Pay Tributes

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, died on Saturday at the age of 85. According to reports, she had been dealing with age-related health issues and died at a private hospital in Chennai.

Mohini Mani was living in Chennai's Palavakkam area. News of her demise has prompted an outpouring of condolences from members of the film industry, political figures and fans of the actor.

Reports suggest that Ajith Kumar was in Dubai when he learned of his mother's death. The actor is said to have immediately travelled back to Chennai to be with his family during the difficult time.

Celebs Pay Tributes

Among those who paid tribute was veteran actor Kamal Haasan.

Sharing a message on X, he wrote, "I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Ajith Kumar's mother, Mrs Mohini Mani. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother."

Actor Radhikaa Sarathkumar also expressed her condolences. She wrote, "Dear #ajith so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. Condolences to the family and pray for strength in this sad phase of your life. May she be in peace."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay also mourned the loss.

In a message shared on X, he wrote: "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mrs Mohini Ammaiyar, the mother of my dear friend Mr. Ajith Kumar. I pray that her soul rests in peace at the divine feet of the Lord. I convey my deepest condolences to my friend Mr. Ajith Kumar, who is grieving the loss of his mother, who was a pillar of support and embrace in all stages of life, and to his family members."

Mohini Mani held a special place in Ajith Kumar's life. The actor's charitable organisation, the Mohini Mani Foundation, was named after her. Through the foundation, various initiatives related to hygiene, civic awareness and social welfare have been supported over the years.

According to reports, Mohini Mani's funeral is expected to be held in Chennai on Sunday. Family members, friends and members of the film fraternity are likely to attend and pay their final respects.