'We Stand By Ranveer Singh': Actors Body Vice-President Padmini Kolhapure Supports Him Amid <i>Don 3</i> Row

Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) vice-president and veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure has come out in support of Ranveer Singh after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor following his sudden exit from Don 3. Music composer Anu Malik was also present with her.

Amid the ongoing dispute, Padmini Kolhapure told IANS, "CINTAA is proud to have Ranveer Singh as our member. We stand by him and for him whenever he needs us. This is already out in the public domain, so I do not want to comment more about it. We are here for him, with him. If he ever needs us, we are for Ranveer Singh."

Ranveer Singh Banned By Film Workers' Body

FWICE on Monday announced a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer over his abrupt exit from Don 3. The decision comes more than five months after filmmaker Farhan formally approached the federation with a complaint regarding the actor's withdrawal from the project.

At a press conference held today, FWICE Chief Advisor and Indian Film and Television Directors' Association President Ashok Pandit detailed the timeline that led to the federation's decision.

According to Pandit, the matter dates back to April 11, when Farhan filed a complaint with FWICE against Ranveer.

Pandit revealed that the complaint alleged Ranveer withdrew from Don 3 just three weeks before the shooting unit was scheduled to leave, causing significant disruption to the project.

As part of the federation's standard process, FWICE invited producers Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani to present their case. While Sidhwani attended the meeting in person, Farhan joined virtually from London.

He stressed that FWICE followed due process and attempted to hear both sides before taking any action.

According to him, FWICE issued three formal notices to the actor but received no response.

Later, Ranveer's official spokesperson issued a statement, saying, "Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."

"While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead. He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the spokesperson concluded.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now clarified that its recent action against Ranveer Singh over his sudden exit from Don 3 is not a "ban," but a temporary non-cooperation directive.

During an interview with ETimes, Ashoke Pandit explained, "See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It's not a ban. See, we are not the court; we can't ban people. So we have issued a non-cooperation. Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts, you know, will not work with him. It's my choice whether I want to work with him or not."

He further added, "So we, as a trade union, have issued this thing to our members that, wherever he is there, you will not work till the time. This issue is not sorted out. Because we very strongly feel that this is a very wrong trend that will start."

Ashoke Pandit also stressed that the organisation intends to push both sides towards a resolution.

Farhan Akhtar's Demand

In the ongoing Don 3 dispute, Farhan Akhtar's primary concern appears to be financial, with sources claiming the issue centres around the Rs 45 crore already invested in the film.

The amount has reportedly been fully audited and accounted for, with the producers inviting further scrutiny if required. Amid the standoff, all parties, including Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Ritesh Sidhwani, and the concerned film bodies, are said to be open to sitting across the table to resolve the matter amicably, with the aim of restarting the film and ensuring no one suffers further losses.

The development marks a major escalation in the Don 3 controversy and puts the spotlight on industry accountability, contractual commitments, and the role of film bodies in resolving disputes.

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