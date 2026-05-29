Dhanendra Kumar, 1st Competition Panel Chief, Dies In AC Blast At Delhi Home

Dhanendra Kumar, a retired IAS officer and the first chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), died in a fire after a suspected AC blast at his home in Delhi's Hauz Khas - a prime location in the national capital. His son sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment, officials said.

According to the police, a total of five people, including family members and domestic help, were present in the house at the time of the incident - which took place around 11:18 pm on Thursday.

Police teams and fire department personnel rushed to the spot to rescue the members present inside the house and put out the fire.

The 80-year-old former IAS officer and his son were shifted to a nearby hospital. While Kumar died during treatment due to smoke inhalation, his son is undergoing treatment and is stated to be out of danger, an official said.

Police and crime teams said no foul play has been suspected in the incident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire may have been triggered by a blast in the indoor unit of an air conditioner installed in the house.

Dhanendra Kumar's long career

Dhanendra Kumar, a retired IAS officer, played a key role in India's bureaucracy and economic policies.

Born in 1946, Dhanendra Kumar began his career as a 1968 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. During his career, he held several senior positions in the Central and Haryana governments. He later played a key role in key decisions related to the country's competition law and economic reforms.

He served as Secretary in several central government ministries, including the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the Ministry of Culture. As Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, he handled national security and administrative matters, while in the Ministry of Road Transport, he worked on infrastructure and highway projects.

As Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, he oversaw matters related to the country's cultural heritage and institutions.

He also served as Chairman and Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Corporation.

Kumar also represented India internationally. From November 2005 to January 2009, he served as the World Bank's Executive Director for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. During this period, he worked on economic and development projects related to South Asian countries.

Among the prominent figures in the first iteration of the Competition Commission of India

Dhanendra Kumar served as the first-ever chairman of the Competition Commission of India - from February 2009 to June 2011. During his tenure, several important steps were taken towards implementing competition law in India. The role of the CCI was strengthened to maintain fair competition in the market and monitor the monopoly of large companies.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs also formed a committee under the chairmanship of Dhanendra Kumar to prepare the National Competition Policy. This committee's task was to reform competition law and formulate new policies.

Additionally, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation formed the SAPREP Committee under his chairmanship to simplify the approval process for real estate projects.

Dhanendra Kumar's contribution to industrial development in Haryana

Kumar also held several important positions in the Haryana government. He served as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Haryana, as well as Chairman and Managing Director of the Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

He was also awarded the National Citizens Award by the Haryana government for his contributions to the development of industrial parks in Haryana.

He received an Honorary Doctorate for his outstanding contributions to public affairs.

A long administrative journey

During his early administrative career, Kumar held various positions, including District Collector and other administrative positions in several districts of Haryana. He served as Deputy Commissioner of Karnal and Jind. He also held positions such as Labour Commissioner, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Director of Industries, and several other positions.

He served as Resident Director at the Indian Investment Centre in London. He also worked in the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Textiles, and the Ministry of Communications.

Active role in media and policy matters

Even after retirement, Kumar remained active in public policy and corporate affairs. He is the founding chairman of Competition Advisory Services India LLP (COMPAD). He also served as Principal Advisor and Chief Mentor of the School of Competition Law at the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.