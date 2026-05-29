Pregnancy, Injuries, WhatsApp Chats: 20 Questions CBI Asked Giribala Singh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned retired judge Giribala Singh on 20 key issues before arresting her in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case, focusing on allegations ranging from evidence tampering and witness statements to pregnancy-related pressure and injuries found on Twisha's body.

After nearly 10 hours of questioning spread over three days, along with spot verification, forensic mapping and examination of digital records, the CBI arrested Giribala Singh, Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, in Bhopal on Thursday. Her son, Samarth Singh, who is Twisha's husband, is already in custody.

The arrest came a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail and set aside the relief granted by a Bhopal sessions court on May 15. CBI officials reached Giribala Singh's residence at around 10:30 am and questioned her for several hours before formally arresting her at approximately 5:10 pm.

According to details accessed by NDTV, investigators questioned Giribala Singh on several aspects of the case, including Twisha Sharma's pregnancy and injuries allegedly found on Twisha's body.

Investigators asked whether she or other family members had discussed terminating the pregnancy and whether Twisha had expressed fear, emotional distress or mental pressure because of the family environment.

The probe agency questioned Giribala Singh about allegations raised by Twisha's family regarding six ante-mortem injuries, including marks on her arm, finger and head.

Here are the 20 questions asked by CBI:

Why did you fail to appear despite notices issued by the investigating agency (SIT)? Did you deliberately avoid questioning by the SIT and later the CBI? Did you hide any documents, chats, call records or other evidence linked to the case? Can you explain the contradictions between your statements and the digital evidence collected so far? The High Court observed that anticipatory bail was granted mechanically on the same day the FIR was filed. What is your response to the court's observation? What explanation do you have regarding the serious allegations levelled against you in the FIR? Why should investigators believe that your role was limited in the matter despite allegations made by the complainant's family? The court noted that the trial court did not properly examine the case diary and witness statements. What is your response to the statements recorded by investigators? Why have multiple witnesses and Twisha Sharma's family members accused you of harassment and cruelty? Investigators have referred to WhatsApp chats as part of the evidence. What explanation do you have regarding those conversations? How was your relationship with Twisha Sharma after her marriage? Did you ever have arguments, confrontations or disputes with Twisha Sharma? Were you involved in, supporting, or ignoring any form of mental or physical harassment against Twisha? Statements recorded since May 13 claim that you and your son pressured Twisha Sharma to terminate her pregnancy. Did you ever ask her to do so? Were there discussions within the family regarding Twisha's pregnancy? Did Twisha Sharma ever express fear, emotional stress or mental pressure because of the family environment? Twisha Sharma's family has alleged six ante-mortem injuries on her body, including injuries on her arm, finger and head. How did she sustain these injuries? Were you present when any of these injuries were caused? Can you explain why these injuries were not consistent with the post-death handling of the body? Were any attempts made to tamper with or remove digital evidence connected to the investigation?

Giribala Singh is facing grave charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including: Section 80(2), for dowry death; Section 85, Cruelty to a woman by her husband or relatives; Section 3(5), acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention. Additionally, she has been charged under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.