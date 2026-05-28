US Iran War LIVE Updates: The US military carried out new strikes overnight in Iran targeting a military site that officials believed posed a threat to US forces and commercial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. The attack comes after mounting tensions between the two sides as a fragile ceasefire remained in place and talks to reach a peace deal remained inconclusive.

An official told Reuters that the US military has also intercepted and shot down multiple Iranian drones that posed a similar threat.

US President Donald Trump had on Wednesday dismissed an Iranian state media report that Iran and Oman would jointly manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a peace deal. Trump said the waterway would remain open.

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