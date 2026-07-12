Iran's Fractured Regime Dooms Trump's Middle East Plan: John Bolton To NDTV

The fragile ceasefire in the Iran-Israel-US conflict has collapsed, plunging the region back into uncertainty just as Tehran concluded six days of mourning for its supreme leader. In a wide-ranging conversation with NDTV, former US National Security Adviser Ambassador John Bolton said the truce was never built to last because there is no single authority in Tehran capable of enforcing it.

Bolton's central argument is structural. The US-Israeli strikes, he said, decimated Iran's top leadership and left a power vacuum being contested by two rival camps - a civilian faction of the president, parliamentary speaker and foreign minister willing to negotiate, and the Revolutionary Guard Corps, which controls the naval assets, mines, drones and missiles that actually determine access to the Strait of Hormuz.

"We were negotiating with one group of people, but the people who could actually open or close the strait were somebody else," he said, calling this inconsistency the principal obstacle to any lasting settlement.

On the timing of the ceasefire's collapse - during Iran's mourning period - Bolton dismissed suggestions of a deliberate political message, framing continued strikes instead as retaliation for repeated Iranian violations of the earlier memorandum of understanding, including interference with shipping through the Gulf. He was equally measured on Israeli media reports suggesting an Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump had triggered the escalation, noting that threats against Trump date back to the 2020 killing of Qassem Soleimani, and that an assassination plot was already foiled before the 2024 election.

The renewed tensions have once again raised concerns regarding potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Bolton described Iran's assertion of control over the waterway - with ship-tracking data showing barely a handful of vessels transiting in the past day - as a direct challenge to freedom of the seas with consequences reaching far beyond the Gulf, from the Strait of Malacca to the Bosporus. "If they can lay claim to the Strait of Hormuz, it affects the whole world," he said, arguing this has become less a US-Israel-Iran standoff and more a global trade emergency hiding in plain sight.

Bolton, a former Trump aide and now a vociferous critic of the former President, highlighted that the Trump administration did not plan for the next phase of the conflict. He said Washington had missed a window six to eight weeks ago when a modest increase in tanker traffic could have restored pre-war oil production levels and cooled prices; instead, the opportunity was allowed to lapse. He also argued that if regime change was ever a genuine objective - as it appeared to be in late February - it was pursued without consulting allies, Congress, or Iran's own opposition. This lack of strategy has left Washington without a coherent plan even as the regime shows signs of internal collapse.

Asked about the scale of public mourning for the Supreme Leader, which some have read as a rallying of Iranians behind the regime, Bolton rejected it firmly, describing it as a stage-managed exercise reminiscent of Khomeini's funeral, with state employees compelled to attend. Iran's deeper crises - water shortages so severe that abandoning Tehran as capital has been discussed, alongside economic deprivation and youth unrest - remain unresolved regardless of funeral optics, he said.

With 2026 being a politically significant year for Donald Trump due to the upcoming midterm elections, Bolton assessed that Tehran's hardliners believe time favours them until the November polls, calculating that the President - anxious about gasoline prices and electoral optics - will avoid renewed military escalation. "They think this is a period they can take advantage of Trump," he said, predicting Washington will likely defer hard decisions on forcing the Strait open until after the elections, prolonging global uncertainty over oil supply.

On US allies, Bolton noted NATO's cautious but growing alignment with Washington, while Gulf Arab states - the UAE and Saudi Arabia foremost among them - remain unwilling to accept Iranian hegemony over Hormuz, even as they bear the brunt of retaliatory strikes.

With Trump's attention fixed on domestic politics and the Revolutionary Guard convinced of its own leverage, Bolton was blunt: the region remains one provocation away from wider war - volatile, unpredictable, and without an endgame in sight.