Pregnant Samantha's Reaction After Raj Nidimoru Reveals That <i>Maa Inti Bangaraam</i> Entered The Rs 100 Crore Club Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has another reason to celebrate. Her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide in less than a month of its theatrical release.

Raj Nidimoru Surprises Samantha

The video begins with Raj Nidimoru asking Samantha if she wants to see something "cool". She agrees, and he hands her an iPad. As soon as she unlocks the device and sees the worldwide box office collection, she is left stunned.

The clip also gives fans a glimpse of Samantha's baby bump as she beams with excitement while celebrating the film's success.

Samantha Reflects On The Film's Journey

Along with the video, Samantha shared a long note recalling the doubts surrounding the film before its release.

She wrote, "Before the release of Maa Inti Bangaram, I remember obsessing over one thing: were people even talking about the film? Were the assets we were putting out reaching people? Did they know this film existed? A friend of mine called an exhibitor in a B centre. He didn't know I was listening."

She continued, "My friend asked, 'What do you think about Maa Inti Bangaram? How much do you think it'll open at?' The exhibitor didn't hesitate. 'Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she's in a big hero's film, fine. People know her for the glamour. But a film led by a heroine? Who will come? Nobody.' That was the perception before Maa Inti Bangaram released."

Speaking about what the film's success means to her, Samantha added, "I think real change only happens when someone is willing to take a risk. Most of the time, those risks don't pay off. Every once in a while, they do. For us, this one did. And I hope this is the beginning of something bigger. I hope that the next time someone calls an exhibitor in a B or C centre and asks about a female-led film, the answer isn't an instant no. Maybe it's, 'Let's see.' Because the truth is, we will never really know."

Several celebrities congratulated Samantha on the film's success. Actors including Mrunal Thakur, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and many others flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram is created by Raj Nidimoru and produced by Raj, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under the Tralala Moving Pictures banner.

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