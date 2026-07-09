Pregnant Samantha Reveals She's Battling Insomnia In New Gym-Bound Selfie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and husband Raj Nidimoru are gearing up to welcome their first child. Samantha has been keeping her fans updated by sharing sweet glimpses of her life.

On July 9, Samantha shared a picture of herself and revealed that she is dealing with insomnia. In the photo, she was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses as she headed to the gym.

She captioned it, "Insomnia is so much fun. But we go to Zym." Take a look at the post here:

A day earlier, Samantha took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself flashing her trademark smile. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Hi chubby cheeks! Didn't miss you one bit."

At the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha confirmed that she would be taking a maternity break from acting after completing her current commitments.

Speaking at the event, the actor said, "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans."

For several days, social media was flooded with rumours that Samantha was expecting a child. The speculation intensified after videos from the Maa Inti Bangaaram success celebrations went viral, with some fans claiming they had spotted a baby bump. However, Samantha has now addressed the rumours, revealing that she plans to take a maternity break after completing her current work commitments.

Samantha married Raj on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony held at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.



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