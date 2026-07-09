Watch: Content Creator Gives Father's 40-Year-Old Almirah A Stunning Makeover, Internet Calls It 'Crazy'

A content creator has won praise online after giving his father's 40-year-old metal almirah a stunning makeover, proving that old furniture can be transformed instead of being thrown away. Sharing the renovation journey on Instagram, Abhinav Yadav showed how a dated storage unit was turned into a stylish statement piece while preserving decades of family memories.

Posting the before-and-after transformation, Abhinav explained that the motto was not just about improving the appearance of the cupboard but also about preserving its emotional value.

Sharing the completed makeover, he wrote, "Forty years old, but still serving looks. Ab papa ki yaadein bhi bach gayi aur almirah bhi." (Dad's memories are safe, and so is the almirah.)

He also encouraged people to restore old furniture rather than replace it. "Do try this with your metal almirahs at home. Your parents will absolutely love it," he said.

Abhinav shared a detailed breakdown of the renovation process, explaining how he modernised the old metal cupboard step by step.

Explaining how he began the project, he wrote, "Sabse pehle purane legs ko angle grinder se cut karke, ek base and top head diya. Simply used a wooden frame and moulding strips for this."

(First, I cut off the old legs using an angle grinder and created a new base and top frame. I simply used a wooden frame and moulding strips for this.)

Describing the next stage, he added, "Iske baad maine HDHMR board ke panels cut kiye and fixed them on 3 sides using nail-free glue. This instantly gave the almirah a modern look. Also, removed the old handle and fitted magnet closures inside."

(After that, I cut HDHMR board panels and fixed them on three sides using nail-free glue. This instantly gave the almirah a modern look. I also removed the old handle and lock and fitted magnetic closures inside.)

Abhinav then explained how he prepared the surface before painting. "Next ache se primer kiya andar bahar (used white metal primer). If you see primer deposition anywhere, lightly sand the area before the next step."

(Next, I applied primer thoroughly inside and out using white metal primer. If you notice any primer build-up, lightly sand the area before moving on to the next step.)

Moving on to the decorative elements, he wrote, "Once dried nicely, mould it clay se har ek panel mein mehraab banaya (use a paper cutout for easy duplication) and fir painting start ki. Black ko use kiya as base colour followed by red inside the mehraabs."

(Once it had dried properly, I used Mouldit clay to create arch-shaped designs on each panel. Use a paper cut-out for easy duplication. I then started painting, using black as the base colour and red inside the arches.)

For the finishing touches, he said, "Then I used stencils and texture paste for designs aur inko silver and gold combination mein paint kar diya. Lastly 4 furniture legs liye, painted them in rose gold and inhe bhi fix kar diya."

(Then I used stencils and texture paste to create designs and painted them in a combination of silver and gold. Finally, I painted four furniture legs in rose gold and fixed them to the almirah.)

Concluding the process, he wrote, "Two beautiful brass handles and a coat of lacquer (varnish) on top and our 40-year-old Almirah was readdyyyy for its new life."

The transformation quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom praised Abhinav for giving a new lease of life to a piece of furniture that had been part of his family for decades.

Reacting to the makeover, one user wrote, "What a stunning makeover," while another commented, "You are so talented." Other users added, "Crazy transformation, bro," and "Omgggg, the best video I have seen in a while!" among several other positive reactions.



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