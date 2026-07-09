Inside Erling Haaland's Luxury Bag Collection: Rs 58 Lakh Hermes Birkin To Rs 11 Lakh Louis Vuitton Keepalls

Norwegian football star Erling Haaland is no longer only making headlines for his performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup but has also carved out a distinct style identity. He is often seen stepping out with an enviable collection of high-end designer bags.

During the World Cup season, the Manchester City star has been spotted carrying one exquisite luxury piece after another on his travels. His luxury bag collection includes exclusive pieces from Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and more. Let's take a look inside his designer bag collection:

Erling Haaland's Rare Hermes Bag Collection

As per a report by Page Six, Haaland owns at least seven Hermes Birkin bags that have been spotted in public. One of them is the limited-edition Caban Togo Multipockets HAC Birkin 50. According to Christie's, a version of the bag sold for a whopping $60,480 (Rs 58 lakh approx.) in 2024.

The star was also spotted stepping off Norway's team jet in North Carolina before the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the HAC Birkin 50 "Endless Road," a rare piece featuring a meticulously crafted leather patchwork landscape of a winding road. As per The Daily Star, the bag is valued at between $30,000 and $50,000 in the luxury resale market.

It is worth noting that both these limited-edition Hermes HAC Birkin models are considered stylish investments for the Norwegian player, given that Birkin bags have appreciated by 92% on the resale market over the past decade.

The footballer's collection also includes highly functional bi-colour models, including the Hermes Black and Orange HAC Birkin 40. These rare pieces feature durable canvas with leather and are valued at approximately $25,000 to $35,000. His HAC collection also includes an Evercalf Toile Cargo HAC 40 and a HAC 40 Rock, among others.

Beyond the one-of-a-kind HAC bags, Haaland also owns a Kelly 35 Togo. As per Vogue Hong Kong, the footballer was spotted carrying the classic piece earlier this year at Manchester City's game against Real Madrid in Spain.

Louis Vuitton To Chanel: Erling Haaland's Extensive Luxury Bag Collection

Apart from his rare range of Hermes bags, Haaland's luxury bag collection also includes a Louis Vuitton 2023 Keepall Bandoulière 50 Comics bag, ( As reported by Farfetch, the bag is priced at $11,732, which is approximately Rs 11 lakh in Indian currency.) a Louis Vuitton Keepall 50B Landscape, and a Chanel 2024/25 Métiers d'Art Suitcase, as per Robb Report.

Haaland also owns a Goyard Jouvence MM Toiletry Bag in Sky Blue, which happens to match Manchester City's signature sky-blue colour.