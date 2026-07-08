Janhvi Kapoor Serves Regal Glam In Mauve Silk Saree And Strapless Blouse At Anshula Kapoor's Reception

Janhvi Kapoor made a striking appearance at Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding reception. Dressed in a soft mauve saree paired with statement jewellery, the actor blended traditional charm with contemporary styling.

Decoding Janhvi's Look

The reception, held on July 7, was attended by family members, friends, and several celebrities. Janhvi wore a mauve silk saree adorned with intricate embroidery, rich woven detailing, and ornate borders.

Draped in a traditional manner, the saree featured neatly arranged pleats and a pallu elegantly placed over the shoulder, lending the look a timeless appeal.

Adding a contemporary twist, Janhvi paired the six-yard drape with a strapless blouse. She also accessorised with a matching waist belt. The actor elevated the look with elaborate gold jewellery, including a choker necklace, chandbali earrings, bangles, and rings.

For makeup, Janhvi opted for a subtle look. Soft pink tones on the eyes and lips, lightly flushed cheeks, and a radiant base kept the focus on her outfit and jewellery. A small bindi added a traditional touch, while her hair was styled in a sleek centre-parted braided bun.

About Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's Wedding

Anshula Kapoor and entrepreneur Rohan Thakkar got married on July 6 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Adding her own unique spin to celebrity bridal fashion, Anshula Kapoor skipped the traditional red in favour of a vibrant pink lehenga for her wedding. The most treasured detail of her ensemble was a 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta that belonged to her late mother, Mona Kapoor.

In a post shared on Instagram, Anshula revealed, "There was only one thing I knew I wanted to carry with me when I became a bride - my mom's 42-year-old gold tissue and zardozi dupatta. Everything else was built around it. On a day that marked the beginning of a new family, it felt right to be wrapped in the one that raised me first."

The couple, who met through a dating app in 2022, got engaged in New York's Central Park in 2025 after three years of dating. Their wedding festivities were attended by close family members and friends.



Also Read: Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Stun In Pastel Anamika Khanna Lehengas At Sister Anshula's Wedding