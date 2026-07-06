Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar's Relationship Timeline: Dating-App Match, New York Proposal, Mumbai Wedding

It's the season of weddings, and the Internet is currently obsessed with Anshula Kapoor as a bride. From her Mata Ki Chowki look and patola lehenga at her mehendi to her stunning bridal ensemble, she has set major goals for monsoon brides.

But it's not just her bridal trousseau that has captured our hearts. Social media can't get enough of how perfect Anshula and Rohan look together. Their love story is nothing short of a modern-day fairytale at a time when many people are afraid of commitment and stuck in the endless cycle of left and right swipes.

As the couple celebrates their union and begins their happily ever after, here's a look at their relationship journey, from dating to a dreamy wedding.

Anshula And Rohan Started Dating Online

Anshula and Rohan first connected via a dating app in 2022. It began with late-night conversations, which slowly transformed into a friendship that eventually blossomed into a relationship. They grew fond of each other but kept their romance away from the spotlight.

Anshula And Rohan Made Their Relationship Public

In 2023, the couple took a big step and made their relationship public. They started sharing pictures from dates, vacations, and candid moments on social media, giving fans a glimpse of just how smitten they were with each other.

Rohan Proposed Anshula In New York

In July 2025 came the dreamy proposal that broke the Internet. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared that they were engaged. Rohan took Anshula to Central Park in New York City, went down on one knee, and proposed to her at 1:15 am (Indian time), the exact time they had their first-ever conversation.

"And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home," read the caption of the joint post.

"I am engaged to my best friend! My safe place. My person. Fav boy, fav city... and now, my fav Yes!" wrote Anshula.

Anshula And Rohan Get Engaged In An Intimate Ceremony

In October 2025, Anshula and Rohan got engaged in an intimate ceremony at Boney Kapoor's Mumbai residence. Apart from Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor, family members and close friends also attended the ceremony.

In June 2026, the couple kicked off their wedding celebrations with a Mata Ki Chowki. They tied the knot at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on July 6.

Also Read | Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar's Wedding Style: Peach Bridal Elegance Meets A Classic Sherwani