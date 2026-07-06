Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar's Wedding Style: Peach Bridal Elegance Meets A Classic Sherwani

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar are now married, and the couple took to Instagram to share their first pictures as Mr and Mrs. The couple looked happy on their big day - and why not? It's the beginning of their forever.

What Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar Wore At Their Wedding

Anshula Kapoor looked stunning in a peach-hued lehenga featuring intricate floral motifs embroidered with golden thread. Along with a Banarasi dupatta, she also styled a pink veil. She carried a third dupatta draped over her right arm, exuding royal grace with its heavy zardozi work. Accentuating her bridal look were exquisite jewels encrusted with polki diamonds and precious stones.

She opted for a sleek bun and accessorised it with a maang tikka. As for makeup, she kept it minimal, choosing monochromatic peach tones that complemented her ensemble beautifully.

Rohan opted for a classic sherwani and pagdi. His muted golden outfit perfectly complemented the bride's bright yet elegant trousseau.

Sharing the pictures, Anshula wrote, "Of all the people. Of all the places. Of all the timing. It was you. And somehow, through every twist, detour, and surprise, it is still you. My favourite conversation. My safest place. My easiest choice."

Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar's Wedding Outfits

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding festivities began with a Mata Ki Chowki on June 21. The couple twinned in traditional outfits. The bride wore a golden lehenga and honoured her Punjabi roots by styling it with a phulkari dupatta.

"For Punjabi brides, Phulkari has long been part of life's most meaningful milestones, and I couldn't think of a more fitting way to begin this new chapter with Ro," she wrote on Instagram.

Rohan, on the other hand, looked handsome in a red kurta set that he styled with a matching stole.

For her mehendi, Anshula paid homage to Rohan's Gujarati roots by wearing a teal-blue patola lehenga featuring mirror work. She tied half of her hair near the crown and decorated it with flowers. Designed by Arpita Mehta, the outfit stole the bride's "heart" as the day stole her "breath." Rohan twinned with her in an embroidered blue kurta set.

She also shared that the mehendi was organised by her sisters, Janhvi and Khushi. "I knew there was a celebration - I just had no idea what they had dreamt up. Watching it all unfold, surrounded by so much love, is a memory I'll hold onto forever," she wrote on Instagram.

For the chooda ceremony, Anshula wore a mint-green patiala suit. She braided her hair and kept the look simple yet elegant. Along with her chooda, her siblings tied kalire around her wrists. As the bride posed with her family, the images were not only glamorous but also wholesome.

"As my family and closest friends tied them onto my wrists, they were wishing those blessings upon me. And that's my favourite part of this tradition: when a kalira falls on someone, it's my turn to wish those very same blessings for them. A beautiful reminder that love is meant to be shared and passed on," she concluded.

Fun fact: One of the kalire fell on Arjun Kapoor.

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