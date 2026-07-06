Amid <i>Satluj</i> Ban In India, Diljit Donsanjh Shares Wellness Mantra: "I Love Myself, I Don't Take Tension"

Diljit Dosanjh is currently caught up in the controversy of his latest release Satluj on Zee 5. The film, previously titled Punjab 95, was released on the OTT platform after nearly four years, and within 48 hours, it was taken down.

After the controversy blew up and people rallied in support of the film, actor Diljit Dosanjh and director Honey Trehan, the Punjabi singer hosted an Instagram Live session to thank fans who watched Satluj before it was taken down from ZEE5. Amid this, he also opened up about his morning routine.

Diljit Dosanjh Opens Up About His Morning Routine

During the Instagram Live session, the actor, who has been receiving praise from fans for his performance in Satluj, said that his morning routine is quite simple. He begins the day with warm water and yoga.

After exercising, he gets ready for the day, has his breakfast, and leaves for work. "Shooting or not, I keep three hours for me. They belong to no one," Diljit shared. In today's era, when everyone is rushing from the time they wake up until they are in bed at night, the actor believes in carving out time for himself instead of making excuses.

Dosanjh further shared that he shoots for only eight hours a day and does muscle-strengthening workouts at least twice a week. "I need stamina for stage shows," the singer added.

Speaking further during the Instagram Live session, he said, "I work on stamina building. I love myself, so I don't take tension. If you love yourself, don't take tension." Amid the growing controversy surrounding Satluj, Diljit Dosanjh believes in staying calm and letting things run their course instead of overthinking, raising his cortisol levels, and affecting his health.

Diljit Dosanjh On Spirituality

Diljit Dosanjh was asked to talk about spirituality. However, the actor refrained from commenting on it and did not want to add more fuel to the fire.

"I won't talk about it. I don't want to trouble my family and people who work with me," he said during the Instagram Live.

Satluj Row

Satluj was first submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022, but the certification process took nearly four years before it was released on Zee 5. The story revolves around the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Kalra, played by Diljit Dosanjh.

The premise is based on his courageous investigation into the disappearances and alleged state-sanctioned killings of thousands of people in Punjab during the 1980s and 1990s. When the film was first released on the OTT platform, it was hailed as a success by critics and audiences alike.

All was fine until ZEE5 issued a statement on Sunday saying that it would be taking down Satluj. "In the light of current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice," the statement read. The OTT platform also added that it stands "firmly" by the film and "the creative vision behind it."

Interestingly, Diljit Dosanjh appeared to predict the development in a viral video in which he said, "There's fear that the film could be removed from ZEE5 on Monday. There is this fear. But then someone would have downloaded the film by then. Koi gal nahi (No problem). No tension. Those who want to stop this, they can try."

The ensemble cast of Satluj includes Diljit Dosanjh, Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

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