What Ranveer Singh, 41 Today, Ate To Look "Brutal" In <i>Dhurandhar</i>: From Protein Shakes To Chicken

Ranveer Singh is an actor known not just for the charisma he brings to the screen but also for the grit he displays on set and the dedication with which he immerses himself in a character. Take, for example, Dhurandhar, in which the actor played Hamza Ali Mazari.

As he is celebrating his 41st birthday today, let's revisit how the actor bulked up to play one of the best roles of his career in cinema. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Mustafa Ahmed, who played Rizwan Shah in the film, said that the actor had to put on 10 kg in just six weeks.

"We were training on sets to help his character, our character, look brutal. When you see him on screen, he looks capable enough to kill somebody," he shared.

What Ranveer Singh Ate To Put On 10 Kg In Six Weeks For Dhurandhar

Mustafa shared that he first joined the project as Ranveer Singh's trainer. He had previously trained Yami Gautam for Article 370, another Aditya Dhar film. The trainer-turned-actor revealed that Ranveer had only six weeks to bulk up before shooting began. In Dhurandhar, Hamza Ali Mazari has a beast-like personality. It is not until the very end that audiences discover that he is playing a double role as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy.

Mustafa Ahmed revealed that when the actor started working out, he weighed 76-77 kg; however, by the time shooting had begun, he weighed 87-88 kg. "He was eating more than I was. He was skinnier than me when he started," Mustafa told NDTV, adding, "One thing about Ranveer is, if you tell him, he runs like a machine."

Speaking about his diet, the trainer shared that Ranveer was consuming between 3,600 and 4,000 calories a day. The coach revealed that around 600-700 calories per shake came from protein shakes. Two protein shakes a day meant roughly 1,200-1,500 calories.

"He was eating a lot of chicken, rice, and red meat, like mutton, to incorporate close to 240 grams of protein a day," Mustafa said, revealing Ranveer Singh's diet.

Mustafa trained Ranveer Singh for a six-week-to-two-month schedule. However, when he started shooting his own scenes as Rizwan Shah, it became difficult for the two of them to continue working together. For Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the actor lost a significant amount of weight to play Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a cadet.

The coach shared that his co-star made sure to work out on set and between takes to ensure he looked his best while playing Hamza.

"He does weight training to help his breathing and build character. It is rare. Actors do it to pump themselves, but he does it as an artist, as an actor. He has figured out that it helps his breathing. It helps his body achieve firmness and build strength," Mustafa added, praising his co-star.

Mustafa also shared that he trained Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat, for which he bulked up to play Sultan Alauddin Khilji. Later, when he signed Gully Boy, he had to lose weight.

Also Read | How Ranveer Singh's Biceps Get A Fitting Tribute In Dhurandhar 2 Pathani Kurtas