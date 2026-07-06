Cancer Survivor Dipika Kakar Receives IV Infusion: 'It's A Routine Every 20 Days'

Dipika Kakar revealed her Stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis in May 2025, and since then, she and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, have been going through a lot. Earlier in June, the couple revealed that the actor had started immunotherapy sessions after two new cysts were detected in her liver.

In his latest video, Shoaib showed Dipika on a hospital bed, looking tired and exhausted while undergoing infusion therapy. He also shared how their son, Ruhaan, has been affected by their frequent visits to the hospital.

Dipika Kakar Undergoes Infusion For Liver Cancer

Sharing a health update about Dipika, Shoaib said, "A couple of things came up. Her iron levels were a little low the last time, so they're giving her iron through an IV as well. After that, I think we'll head home in another one-and-a-half to two hours."

Reassuring her fans, Dipika said, "Everything's good. I just feel a little dizzy because they gave me a medicine beforehand as pre-medication, which causes drowsiness. That's all. Otherwise, everything is absolutely fine."

"Last time, we had to get admitted for an entire night. But this time, we've managed to get it done as a day-care procedure so that we can reach home to Ruhaan tonight. This has now become a routine every 20-21 days," Shoaib further shared.

Speaking about Ruhaan, he said, "He's been getting a little cranky lately. As he's growing up, he's becoming more attached to Dipika, especially over the past month because I wasn't home, Papa wasn't home, and Dev bhaiya wasn't there either. It's just Dipika, Dipika, Dipika."

Dipika Kakar's Cancer Treatment

After being diagnosed with Stage 2 liver cancer, Dipika Kakar underwent a 14-hour robotic surgery to remove a tumour reportedly the size of a tennis ball. The procedure also involved the removal of 22% of her liver and her gallbladder.

After the surgery, Shoaib reportedly said, "She recovered with remarkable resilience. Today, I can confidently say she is free of cancer, though some treatments are still underway. I feel immense pride in her perseverance throughout this struggle."

In February 2026, she underwent a small procedure to remove a 13mm liver cyst. Her care plan includes immunotherapy sessions, and so far, the couple have shared that their doctor has not suggested any extensive surgeries in the future.

"As such mujhe iska koi side-effect 'side-effect' nahin feel hua. Of course, jab apki body me jab itna heavy drug jaata hai to thoda bahaut apko kuch to mehsoos hota he hota hai [I did not have any side effects. However, when a heavy drug is administered in the body, a person feels something]," the actor revealed in her previous video.

"Kabhi 1-2 din ke liye aap lethargic feel karte ho. Kabhi thoda temperature aa jata hai. Kabhi kuch hota hai. Main back pain bahut zada experience kiya. Ho sakta hai mujhe thoda sa viral infection pakad lia ho, kyunki mujhe mild sa fever aya tha - bahaut mild, ek hee baar aya, uske baad nahin aaya [Sometimes you feel lethargic for 1-2 days, the other times, temperature rises. I felt severe back pain, but it could also be because I might have caught a mild viral infection, which is also why I had a mild fever that subsided in a way]," she further added.

Dipika continues to undergo frequent scans, and regular blood tests help healthcare professionals make informed decisions about her treatment and overall health.

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