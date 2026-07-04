How Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Trained For <i>Alpha</i>, Fitness Trainers Reveal: 'They Had To Be Fit, Strong'

When Alpha hit theatres on July 3, one thing that instantly caught people's attention was Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's impressive fitness. The two actors look strong, agile and completely at ease while performing intense action scenes. Now, their trainers, Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl, have shared what really went into preparing them for the film, revealing that the journey lasted for more than a year.

It Was Never Just About Looking Fit

In a video shared on Instagram, trainers Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl spoke about designing the fitness programme for the two actors while they balanced long shooting schedules.

"Alia and Sharvari were shooting 10-12 hours. The brief was simple; it was clear for Alia and Sharvari. I mean, they had to be strong," said Karan.

Robin added that the goal went far beyond getting a toned body. "They had to look fit, they had to look strong, they had to move well because there was going to be a lot of action," he shared.

From Strength Training To New Skills

Karan explained that they did not jump straight into high-intensity workouts. Instead, the process started with building a solid foundation.

"The action had to look believable; they had to look toned. We started with a strength programme and then slowly moved into strength and conditioning, where we unlocked certain skills," he said.

Robin revealed that the preparation stretched well beyond gym sessions. "It was a long project. We worked on it for over a year, and I think even longer after that. There were weapons involved. There were martial arts involved. So, a more holistic approach towards training rather than just the one and a half to two hours we were spending in the gym. I think the results are showing for itself. They both look amazing. The film is looking great," he said.

The trainers wrapped up the video with a simple message for fans: "Go watch the film, you will see the results for yourself."

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