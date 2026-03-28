Alia Bhatt Seeks Sadhguru's Parenting Advice For Raha. He Says, "Worried Parent Is Not A Good Parent"

Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her daughter Raha on November 6, 2022, is a doting mother. She often shares glimpses of spending time with her, reading to her, or playing with her. She also speaks about her during interviews and shares her journey into parenthood.

Recently, the Jigra star was in Chennai to attend an event hosted by JITO Chennai Plus (Jain International Trade Organization). Titled In Conversation With The Mystic, Alia Bhatt and Sadhguru engaged in spiritual conversations.

Alia Bhatt Asks Sadhguru's Advice On Parenting Raha

Taking to the official Instagram handle, Sadhguru shared a snippet of an interesting conversation he had with Alia Bhatt. Seeking parenting advice from the spiritual leader, the actor asked him, "Your one advice to a parent who's worried if they're being a good parent would be?"

Truly excited to see Sadhguru ji and alia Bhat's full conversation pic.twitter.com/mCJF3pm0r9 — SgInclusive (@SgInclusivess) March 27, 2026

He laughed and said, "A worried parent is not a good parent." The spiritual leader immediately cautioned Alia Bhatt against worrying too much about her child. He warned that anxiety over your child does not reap any fruit.

Hearing his advice, the audience broke into laughter. Tilting her head, the actor said, "I don't think you can take worry out of it [parenthood]. I think you [Sadhguru] would admit."

In another video posted by Sadhguru, he told the audience that he does not 'wind' himself so he can 'unwind'. The spiritual leader began his session with a prayer, and everyone could be seen in a meditating pose.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the entire conversation between the two to be released online.

Alia Bhatt And Her Bond With Raha

When Raha was born, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor requested the paparazzi not to click her pictures. In fact, they kept her face hidden for a long time. It was not until December 2023 that the couple decided to greet the paparazzi during the Christmas celebration and revealed their daughter's face to the world.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Alpha and Love & War, both slated to release this year.

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