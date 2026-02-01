Alia Bhatt Calls Ranbir Kapoor A "Hands-On" Father, Says His Love For Raha Is "Very Obvious"

In 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's lives changed forever. Not only did they get married, but they also welcomed a baby girl, Raha. They broke the internet when they revealed their daughter's face in December 2023.

Since then, the couple often talked about their little munchkin during interviews and public appearances. Recently, Alia Bhatt opened up to Esquire India about how Ranbir Kapoor is a "sensible" and "sensitive" father to Raha.

Alia Bhatt On Ranbir Kapoor Being A "Hands-On" Father

Alia Bhatt shared that Ranbir Kapoor is always around Raha. She called him a "hands-on" father and added, "He's sensible that way. He's far more sensitive than he lets on. He's shy, so he holds a lot back. But with her, he's incredibly expressive. His eyes, his face, everything lights up. He almost becomes a child himself."

The Jigra actor shared that Ranbir was supportive during her pregnancy. He even took a month off after Raha's birth to be around both of them and help Alia with the new phase of parenthood.

She further shared, "He would go for a shoot and literally run home. He'd run straight into the room to see her." Not only that, Ranbir still keeps an eye on the baby camera, and as soon as Raha wakes up, he makes sure to play with her and spend time with his baby.

Alia also added that he is always waiting in the lobby to pick up Raha when she returns home and described his love for his daughter "very obvious".

Ranbir Kapoor Learnt A Malayalam Lullaby For Raha

A few years back, when Alia Bhatt appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, she shared that Ranbir Kapoor learnt a Malayalam lullaby, Unni Vava Vo, from Raha's nanny so he could put her to sleep without any hassle.

She noted that Ranbir Kapoor has almost developed a friend-like bond with his daughter. In fact, he has a secret account on Instagram where he has photos with Raha, and he does not allow Alia to follow him because everyone else would come to know about it.

Alia Bhatt often shares adorable moments as a family. Since Ranbir Kapoor is not "officially" on Instagram, she continues to share glimpses of the father-daughter duo spending time together. On January 4, 2026, Alia Bhatt shared a family picture of the three of them spending time on a beach.

