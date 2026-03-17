Priyanka Chopra's Backless Gown At Oscars Party Sparks Comparisons With Alia Bhatt's BAFTA Look

Oscars are the most prestigious awards, celebrating artists and talent in the world of cinema. It is customary for celebrities attending the event to bring their A-game, especially when it comes to styling. Priyanka Chopra, being one of the presenters, impressed everyone with her strapless, thigh-high slit Dior gown and exquisite Bvlgari jewels.

But it was her Vanity Fair Oscars Party look that took the internet by storm. The actor dazzled in a backless metallic gown; however, the internet was quick to compare it with Alia Bhatt's silver Gucci gown at the BAFTA red carpet.

What Priyanka Chopra Wore To The Oscars After Party

Priyanka Chopra arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party looking ravishing in a metallic champagne‑gold Stella McCartney gown. It was backless and featured a thigh‑high slit. Brown fur detailing running from the slit to the train added contrast to the piece and made it stand out. She styled it with Jimmy Choo sandals, left her hair open, and opted for brown‑toned makeup.

Accompanying Priyanka Chopra was Nick Jonas, who wore a tailored beige blazer, black trousers, and a crisp white shirt.

Taking to Instagram, the power couple also shared glimpses from their "very own after‑party," in which Priyanka Chopra posed for the camera while Nick Jonas played the piano.

Priyanka Chopra's Oscars Party Gown Vs Alia Bhatt's BAFTA Look

Internet users quickly pointed out that Priyanka Chopra's Oscars party look and Alia Bhatt's BAFTA appearance were quite similar. Both wore silver gowns with minimal back detailing, featuring barely a string or two.

While Priyanka Chopra's outfit was a custom creation from Stella McCartney, Alia Bhatt grabbed eyeballs in a Marilyn‑inspired sequinned Gucci gown. The Varanasi actor carried a brown fur stole, while the RRR actor styled hers with a white fur stole.

Alia Bhatt completed her look with soft‑toned makeup, gentle open waves framing her face, and sleek stilettos. While both actors looked stunning in their own way, their looks were similar yet distinct.

Some users felt that Alia Bhatt pulled off the silhouette better, while others sided with Priyanka Chopra. You can decide which look you prefer most, or take inspiration from both actors and create your own mood board.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra To Anne Hathaway, Best-Dressed Celebrities At Oscars 2026

