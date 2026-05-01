Why A Rs 150 Ayurvedic Oil Is Going Viral For "Natural" Hair Removal

Over the past few months, feeds on Instagram and short video platforms have been flooded with clips of people claiming a "natural hair removal oil" has slowed their regrowth dramatically.

A few dermatologists and aesthetic doctors online have cautiously weighed in, saying there may be something to it. That has been enough to push demand into overdrive.

Now, dozens of brands are selling small bottles of this oil for Rs 800-1,000 per 200 ml, often branding it as a plant-based alternative to laser hair reduction.

Cyperus Rotundus oil is being sold online. Photo: Google Shopping

If you buy the Ayurvedic ones, you can get them as cheaply as Rs 150. The ingredient at the centre of it all is Cyperus rotundus oil, better known in India as nagarmotha or nutgrass oil.

What Exactly Is This Oil?

Cyperus rotundus is a perennial plant whose tubers are used in traditional medicine. The oil is extracted from these underground parts and has long been valued in Ayurveda, though not originally for hair removal.

Cyperus rotundus is a stubborn, perennial, grass-like sedge known as one of the world's worst weeds. Photo: Unsplash

In classical Ayurvedic use, nagarmotha (often called Mustaka) is more associated with digestion, inflammation control and balancing bodily systems. Its use for reducing hair growth is a relatively modern reinterpretation rather than a traditional primary application.

Why People Online Think It Works

The current hype rests on one key idea: that this oil may interfere with how hair grows at the level of the follicle.

Hair growth, especially thicker or unwanted hair, is strongly influenced by androgens, particularly a hormone called DHT (dihydrotestosterone). Some compounds found in Cyperus rotundus, such as flavonoids and sesquiterpenes, are believed to have anti-androgenic effects.

In simpler terms, they may reduce the activity of enzymes like 5a-reductase, which converts testosterone into DHT. If that conversion is slowed locally in the skin, the theory goes, hair follicles receive weaker growth signals, leading to:

slower regrowth

finer strands

reduced density over time

What Science Actually Says

There is some research, but it is far from conclusive.

A frequently cited clinical study (2014) compared Cyperus rotundus oil with Alexandrite laser (a solid-state laser widely used in dermatology for fast, effective hair removal) for underarm hair. The results suggested the oil group showed a significant reduction, with some outcomes described as comparable to laser treatment.

Laboratory and computational studies indicate that compounds in the oil may inhibit 5a-reductase activity.

Small observational studies have explored its use in conditions like hirsutism (excess hair growth), with some positive outcomes over several months.

That sounds impressive, but here is the reality:

The studies are small and limited in scale

There is no large, standardised clinical consensus

Results vary depending on formulation, concentration, and consistency of use

So, while the mechanism is biologically plausible, it is not yet established as a reliable replacement for medical treatments.

Remember, It Is Not Hair Removal

This is where social media gets misleading.

Cyperus rotundus oil will not permanently get rid of your body hair. It is not like waxing, shaving or depilatory creams.

Instead, it is used after hair removal, with the aim of slowing regrowth.

If you stop using it, hair typically returns to its original pattern.

How To Use It The Right Way

The typical method recommended (and used in studies) looks like this:

Remove hair from the root (waxing, threading, sugaring)

Apply a few drops of the oil to clean, dry skin

Massage gently until absorbed

Repeat daily, often twice a day

Continue for at least 4 to 8 weeks

Because it is a potent essential oil, many users dilute it with carrier oils like coconut or jojoba, especially for facial use.

Other Skin Benefits

Part of the appeal is that the oil does more than just target hair growth:

Helps calm redness after waxing or shaving

May reduce the risk of minor skin infections

Often used in post-hair removal care

These effects are better supported and align more closely with its traditional use.

So, Does It Actually Work?

The honest answer sits somewhere between:

It may help reduce hair regrowth over time, especially with consistent use

It will give instant or permanent results like a laser

It works gradually and subtly, if at all

For some people, particularly those dealing with hormonally driven hair growth (such as in PCOS), it might offer mild improvement. For others, the effect could be minimal.

Bottomline

Cyperus rotundus oil is not a miracle cure, but it is not pure myth either.

If used with realistic expectations, it can be part of a routine aimed at slowing hair regrowth. But experts say we need more studies on it and do not expect it to replace clinical treatments anytime soon.